Steelers WR Diontae Johnson returns to game in Week 8 vs. Jaguars

Update: Diontae Johnson has returned to the game for Pittsburgh.

Update: Diontae Johnson has exited the blue tent and has returned to the sideline. Jacksonville is currently driving, so we’ll see if he’ll check back into the game when Pittsburgh has the ball.

Pittsburgh Steelers Dionate Johnson has exited today’s Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury. He had to be helped to the blue medical tent on the sideline and is being evaluated.

This would be a devastating loss for the Steelers as they are currently trailing the Jaguars in the fourth quarter of today’s contest. Johnson has been the most reliable receiving option for the team so far this afternoon, hauling in eight of 14 targets for 85 receiving yards. Pittsburgh has already taken a big loss on offense in today’s game with starting quarterback Kenny Pickett going down with an injury prior to the half. Backup Mitch Trubisky has taken over for the rest of the game.