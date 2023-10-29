Falcons WR Drake London suffers groin injury in Week 8 vs. Eagles

Update: London is on the sideline with his helmet off as the game heads into the fourth quarter. While he is not officially listed as out, it does not appear that he will be going back onto the field in the coming minutes.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered a groin injury in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans and is questionable to return.

Drake London QUESTIONABLE return with groin inj. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 29, 2023

Before leaving the game, London had five receptions for 55 yards, leading the team in both measures. Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder has been benched, and backup Taylor Heinicke is now in.

If London is out, we can expect to see more targets sent the way of Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson. KhaDarel Hodge may also see some action. London led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards heading into the game, with 383 yards and two touchdowns amassed over 32 receptions.

More to come.