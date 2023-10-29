Titans QB Will Levis returns in Week 8 vs. Falcons

Update: Levis has returned to the field and appears good to go.

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the NFL season. With Ryan Tannehill being ruled out ahead of the game with an ankle injury, the rookie Will Levis took over under center. He has proceeded to throw three touchdowns and has led the Titans to a lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he is now being evaluated for an injury in the medical tent.

Will Levis just went into the blue medical tent. Was hit on last throw#Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 29, 2023

Levis has been impressive in his NFL debut. Before the injury, he completed 15 of his 24 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Each touchdown was brought down by veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is having a career day. Levis looks like a breath of fresh air in the Titans’ offense and has his team out to a furth-quarter lead over Atlanta. While he is sidelined, backup quarterback Malik Willis will take over under center.