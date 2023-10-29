Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne suffers knee injury in Week 8 vs. Dolphins, ruled out

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Bourne had three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Patriots rule out Kendrick Bourne (knee) — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 29, 2023

Bourne has been, by far, the favorite target for Mac Jones this season. Heading into this matchup, Bourne had 51 targets — 20 more than the next-highest receiver — and 34 receptions. Bourne was targeted for times before leaving the game.

Now that he’s out, we can expect to see Jones looking toward WR Demario Douglas and his tight ends. TEs Hunter Henry and Pharaoh Brown have already seen action today, and wide receiver Devante Parker was ruled out earlier in the game after a hard hit to the head. He will likely be in concussion protocol this week.

Despite losing two of their starting receivers, the Patriots are hanging around with Miami.