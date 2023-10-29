Joshua Palmer returns to game in Week 8 vs. Bears

Update: Palmer has is knee taped up and has returned to the game.

Update: Palmer is out of the medical tent and is testing his leg on the sideline, per Daniel Popper.

Update: Palmer speed hopped to the medical tent where he will get checked out.

Chargers WR Joshua Palmer suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Palmer came into the game with a knee injury, but his exact injury is still uncertain, but it did look like a knee. He will likely be replaced by Quentin Johnston while he is being attended to.

Palmer had the best game of his career last week against the Chiefs when he caught 5-of-7 targets for 133 yards. And ever since Mike Williams’ season-ending injury, Palmer has played well, topping 60 receiving yars in his last four games.