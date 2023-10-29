Report: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins believed to have torn Achilles

Post game update: Head coach Kevin O’Connell believes QB Kirk Cousins has suffered an Achilles injury and a source has told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it is a torn Achilles. That would of course end his season if the MRI confirms.

Update: The cart has come out for Cousins and he’s going to be evaluated further in the locker room. He’s understandably done for the rest of this game.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hopped off the field on one leg in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, being unable to put any weight on his right leg. Cousins went into the medical tent and appears to be significantly hurt.

Kirk Cousins appeared to suffer a non-contact right ankle injury and limped off the field. Heading to the blue medical tent now. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 29, 2023

Kirk Cousins hobbled to the sidelines and his currently being looked at after being hit on the previous play. pic.twitter.com/YpAW42Ese6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

Jaren Hall, a rookie quarterback out of BYU, is the primary backup for Minnesota. He was seen taking snaps on the sideline while Cousins was going into the tent, so it appears the Vikings are set to go to him with a 14-point lead over Green Bay.

Cousins was having a strong game prior to his injury, throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers were getting pressure on Cousins on the plays prior to his injury and it appears that additional pressure created the situation where the quarterback was forced to move more than he wanted to.