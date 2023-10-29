Tracking Titans QBs Will Levis and Malik Willis in Week 8 against the Falcons

The Tennessee Titans will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for the matchup due to an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel said he intends to play both backup quarterbacks, with rookie Will Levis getting the start and second-year quarterback Malik Willis being worked in. We will be tracking their stats throughout the game as they try and get the Titans a win to improve to 3-4 on the year.

This will be Levis’ regular season NFL debut. He played sparingly in the preseason, but this will be his first real test at outright winning the backup quarterback job and cementing himself as the QB of the future. Willis was overhyped coming out of college and infamously plummeted in the draft. He has played in 10 career games has 350 passing yards with three interceptions, and is still looking for his first career passing touchdown. Willis has added 123 yards and a score on 27 carries.

More to come.