Patrick Mahomes added to injury report Sunday morning with illness ahead of Week 8 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season. The weather report looks rough for this game, with up to a foot of snow expected. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was added to the injury report on Sunday morning with an illness. He is still expected to play, so this is likely just a precautionary addition.

Patrick Mahomes has been battling the flu, source said. Better today than yesterday. He'll play. https://t.co/A8wGN0ZStC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Michael Jordan’s flu game was a historic performance from the Hall-of-Famer. I’m not saying that Mahomes is about to have his own flu game against the Denver defense, especially with the weather report likely not favoring the pass. Still, Mahomes has a good matchup against the defense, and if you were intending to start him despite the weather forecast, then you likely still are.

If Mahomes takes a downswing with his health, Blaine Gabbert would be the backup that takes over under center. In that scenario, he isn’t really worth a start and you would want to pick someone with a better matchup in better weather.