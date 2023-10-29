Is Stephen Curry playing for the Warriors on Sunday vs. the Rockets?

The Golden State Warriors got back on track after losing on Opening Night with a win over the Sacramento Kings Friday evening. Golden State will now head into a back-to-back set beginning Sunday with the Houston Rockets. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is dealing with a foot injury, so here’s the latest on his status for the contest.

Stephen Curry injury updates

Curry is officially being listed as questionable, and it feels like this is Golden State setting the stage for him to sit one game of the back-to-back set. Curry has missed time in each of the last two seasons and is going to be 36 by the end of the season, so managing his workload is going to be something the Warriors start to consider. The matchup against the Pelicans Monday might be the game to play Curry in, especially since that one is airing on national TV and therefore would require Golden State to comply with the new guidelines for resting stars.

If Curry does sit Sunday, look for Klay Thompson and Chris Paul to lead the backcourt. Draymond Green is also expected to return, and he’s capable of operating as a point forward. Gary Payton II is also an option for Golden State at point guard if needed.