Hot Seat Week 9: Houston’s Dana Holgorsen, Maryland’s Mike Locksley on the way out

We’re entering the business portion of the 2023 college football season, with the first College Football Playoff rankings officially set to be unveiled after this weekend’s games. On the flip side of that business are several programs likely to make coaching changes at the end of the season. Here’s a look at which head coaches are on the chopping block as the calendar gets set to turn to November.

Dana Holgorsen, Houston

It looked like the Cougars head coach was going to have a great year with an upset win over UTSA in Week 1. The season has quickly gone south from there. Despite the Hail Mary win over West Virginia to stave off a midseason termination, there’s no way Holgorsen can survive. Houston lost to a Texas backup quarterback despite coming back from down 21-0 before completely letting the bottom fall out against a middling Kansas State team. This is the end of the line.

Mike Locksley, Maryland

It’s one thing to get beat up by Ohio State and Michigan. It’s another to lose to a Northwestern program that is truly in the doldrums. Locksley does have a great opportunity to show he’s still the right man for the job with a showdown against Penn State but he hasn’t really gotten a signature win in College Park. The Terps have become a solid team in the Big Ten and that honestly might be enough for the administration but the fans will eventually want more. Being irrelevant is the worst thing in college football. Being stale at 6-6 every year is essentially the same thing. Maryland has a decision to make as conference realignment takes shape.

Dave Aranda, Baylor

There’s going to be plenty of defensive coordinator openings for Aranda, with a potentially lucrative one in California. The 12-win season at Baylor a few years ago seems like a century ago though, and losing to an Iowa State program that was muddled in its own problems earlier this season is the final nail. Aranda will still get the chance to make a bowl game but the schedule isn’t exactly favorable.

Honorable mentions