Is Khris Middleton playing for the Bucks on Sunday vs. the Hawks?

After a win in their home opener over the 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks will be back in action Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. One player the Bucks will be attempting to ease into the workload of a full season is Khris Middleton, who is recovering from a knee surgery in the offseason. Here’s the latest on his status for Sunday’s game.

Khris Middleton injury updates

Middleton has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game as part of Milwaukee’s load management plan for him. He’s expected to play in the second game of the back-to-back set Monday, when the Bucks take on the Heat in a rematch of last year’s first round playoff series. Neither games are on national television, so the Bucks aren’t in danger of violating the new star player resting rule by sitting Middleton for one of these games.