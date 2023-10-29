Opening odds for Chargers vs. Jets in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

Week 9 of the NFL season wraps up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN/ABC.

2023 NFL odds: Chargers vs. Jets Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Jets +105

The Chargers are coming off a Sunday Night Football bout with the Chicago Bears, as Los Angeles looks to gain some ground in the AFC West divisional race. After averaging 27.5 PPG through their first four contests, the Chargers’ offense has sputtered in their two games following the bye week, averaging just 17.0 PPG.

Los Angeles will look to rebound and put together an offensive display that is more indicative of their 24.0 PPG average on the season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

After dropping three of their first four games, the Jets are now winners of three straight heading into their Monday night bout with the Chargers. Unsurprisingly, their recent surge has come off the heels of an elite defense, as they’re allowing just 15.0 PPG over the last three weeks. New York will need to stifle a talented Chargers offense led by Justin Herbert, but if they can manage that, they’ll be more than equipped for a big win at home.

The Chargers are just 2-4 against the spread, while the Jets are a surprising 4-2-1 on the season. Much of New York’s success is in large part due to their defense, which has allowed just one double-digit loss all season. Is that enough to take the Jets in this matchup? Ultimately, the Chargers still boast a clear advantage at quarterback, and so long as Los Angeles forces Zach Wilson to win the game from the pocket, the Chargers should be equipped to eke out a win against one of the league’s best defenses.

Pick: Chargers -1.5