Opening odds for Bills vs. Bengals in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

Two AFC contenders go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium, and the game will air on NBC. The last time these two met, the Bengals walked away with a 27-10 rout over the Bills in last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff game.

2023 NFL odds: Bills vs. Bengals Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Bills +100

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Bills -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -110, Bengals +100

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -1

Moneyline: Bengals -115, Bills -105

The Bills will come in well-rested following a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen looked like his old self in the rebound win, finishing 31/40 for 324 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, as Buffalo moved to a strong 4-1 when at home. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard catch, as the Bills made easy work of Tampa Bay in a game they never trailed.

Cincinnati is fresh off a tightly contested battle with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, and after facing one of the NFC’s premier contenders, will welcome an AFC contender in the Bills on Sunday night. After dropping three of their first four games, the Bengals have slowly but surely gotten back to the level of play we were accustomed to seeing from them.

They’ll look to steer their offense back on the level of years past, as they’re averaging just 16.7 PPG this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Both of these teams have been far from exceptional against the spread this season. The Bills hold a 3-5 record, while the Bengals are just 2-3-1 this season, including a subpar 1-1-1 mark when at home. Ultimately, it comes down to which team has looked more efficient halfway through the season, with the edge going toward Buffalo. The Bills’ +4.8 average scoring margin on the road is more convincing than the Bengals’ +1.3 scoring margin at home, so take the road team to cover.

Pick: Bills