Opening odds for Giants vs. Raiders in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New York Giants in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5 while airing on FOX.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this Giants vs. Raiders Week 9 matchup while giving our initial lean on the game.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. Raiders Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Raiders -3.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Raiders -180, Giants +150

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Raiders -142, Giants +120

May 12

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Giants +100

The Giants have been playing better football as of late, especially on defense. However, there are injuries on offense, as QB Daniel Jones has been out with a neck injury, and backup QB Tyrod Taylor left last week’s game with a rib injury. The Giants passed for 7 yards against the New York Jets last week, and still almost won — falling 13-10 in overtime.

The Raiders have had their share of injuries and consistency problems, but Las Vegas still has talent on both sides of the ball to compete. Heading into a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup at the Detroit Lions, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return, which could give the team a lift following a disappointing loss at the Chicago Bears in the previous week.

The Giants are in a very strange place with their injuries at the moment. The Raiders are far from a comfortable team laying points, but we are leaning toward Las Vegas outscoring this patchwork New York offense at home and ultimately covering the spread.

Pick: Raiders -3.5