Opening odds for Colts vs. Panthers in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will hit the road next Sunday to battle the Carolina Panthers (1-6) in a Week 9 showdown. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. In the section below, we’ll explore the opening betting odds for this matchup, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Colts vs. Panthers Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts -142, Panthers +120

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts -142, Panthers +120

May 12

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers -130, Colts +110

Indianapolis dropped its third straight game on Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Saints in a 38-27 loss. It was a one score game at halftime, but the Colts could only muster one touchdown in the second half and fell into a hole that they couldn’t climb out. With the loss, the team fell into last place in the AFC South standings.

Carolina finally got on the board with a win on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 15-13. They were able to win it at the gun as Eddy Pineiro booted a 23-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young went 22-31 for 235 yards with a touchdown in his first career victory.

This is an interesting matchup of two last-place teams. Indianapolis is sliding and desperately needs this win to avoid its season going into total free fall. Meanwhile, Carolina suddenly has some momentum with its victory and would like to build off that with another one.

Pick: Panthers +2.5