Opening odds for Buccaneers vs. Texans in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup and give our initial lean on how this game will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Buccaneers vs. Texans Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Texans -2

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Texans -130, Bucs +110

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Texans -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Texans -135, Bucs +114

May 12

Point spread: Texans -1

Moneyline: Texans -115, Bucs -105

The Buccaneers started the season with a surprising 3-1 record. However, Tampa has dropped three straight since then, putting it at 3-4 while attempting to pull out of a nosedive. Last week, the Bucs came up short in a 24-18 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Behind a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach, the Texans also exceeded expectations by starting the season with a 3-3 record that included impressive victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints. However, last Sunday, Houston slipped up in a 15-13 loss at the previously winless Carolina Panthers.

Even though the Bucs have lost three straight, they have for the most part taken care of business against the bottom half of the league. The Texans are making strides, but they can still be considered an average-at-best team looking for consistency. Let’s take the Bucs to get the job done and cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Buccaneers +2