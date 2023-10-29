Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Ravens in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Below, we’ll break down the opening odds for this matchup and our initial leans.

2023 NFL odds: Seahawks vs. Ravens Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Seahawks +170

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -218, Seahawks +180

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens -130, Seahawks +110

The Seahawks have been a quietly solid team this season, as their latest 24-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns puts them at 5-2 on the year while in a strong position in the NFC standings. Some of that revolves around a favorable schedule, as Seattle racked up wins over struggling teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants. Still, the Seahawks were able to take care of business at the Detroit Lions on the road and at home against the Browns.

It appears that the Ravens are rounding into form. Baltimore demolished the Detroit Lions 38-6 in Week 7 before taking care of business at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. The defense has played very well as of late, and the offense is starting to find its groove. At this point, you could look toward Baltimore as a legitimate contender in the AFC.

The Ravens feel like a stronger overall team on both sides of the ball. You could argue that this will be one of Seattle’s biggest challenges up to this point in the season, traveling across the country to square off against a formidable AFC opponent.

Pick: Baltimore -5