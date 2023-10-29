Opening odds for Commanders vs. Patriots in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots will host the Washington Commanders in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this game while outlining our initial thoughts on how this matchup will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Patriots Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Commanders -105

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Patriots -135, Commanders +114

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Moneyline: Patriots -170, Commanders +145

The Patriots started the season with a 1-6 record, which included some painful blowout losses like 34-0 against the New Orleans Saints and 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. While New England bounced back with a 29-25 home win in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins currently leaves the Patriots with a 2-6 record.

The Commanders won their first two games of the season; however, they have gone 1-5 from that point. Their most recent loss was a 38-31 home defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles where they allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter to surrender the lead and ultimately drop the contest.

It’s hard to predict what we’ll see from each of these teams on any given week. However, it feels like the Patriots are playing better, and they’ll have the home-field advantage in this matchup. This could be a sloppy game, which would benefit New England at home.

Pick: Patriots -1