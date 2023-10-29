Opening odds for Rams vs. Packers in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5, and the game will air on Fox. Los Angeles is 3-5 coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay is 2-5 having dropped four games in a row.

2023 NFL odds: Rams vs. Packers Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Rams -120, Packers +100

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Rams -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Rams -115, Packers -105

May 12

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Moneyline: Packers -120, Rams +100

The Rams losing to the Cowboys isn’t concerning, but the injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford is. He couldn’t finish the game due to a hand, wrist or finger injury and was replaced by Brett Rypien. The backup finished 5-of-10 for 42 yards in the 23-point loss. Los Angeles will be on the road for the second consecutive week and looking for its first win in Green Bay since 2006.

The Packers are struggling as they are coming off their fourth consecutive loss. It’s tough to place the blame on quarterback Jordan Love or head coach Matt LaFleur, but whatever they are trying isn’t working. The worst part of the losing streak is that two games happened before the bye week, and two have come since. Green Bay has won the last three matchups against Los Angeles so maybe this game is coming at the perfect time to get off the losing streak.

Pick: Rams