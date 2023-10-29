Opening odds for Bears vs. Saints in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will go on the road to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5 and the game will air on CBS.

2023 NFL odds: Bears vs. Saints Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -225, Bears +185

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -230, Bears +190

May 12

Point spread: Saints -2

Moneyline: Saints -130, Bears +110

The Bears head into their Sunday Night Football Week 8 matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers with a 2-5 record. Even though Chicago picked up a “feel good” 30-12 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, the Bears’ overall season outlook isn’t great. QB Justin Fields is still dealing with a thumb injury, and his status for Week 9 isn’t clear.

The Saints head into this matchup with a 4-4 record and are coming off an 11-point victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 310 yards with two touchdowns, and running back Alvin Kamara had 110 total yards and two scores. The Saints have won five consecutive matchups against Indianapolis.

The Saints have showcased a strong defense this season, but now their offense is starting to come together with Carr seemingly healthy and Kamara back in the swing of things. It could be difficult for the Bears to keep pace in this one. Our initial lean is on the Saints to win and cover.

Pick: Saints -5.5