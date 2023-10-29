Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 5. The Dolphins handily defeated the Patriots in Week 8, and the Chiefs suffered a shocking loss against the Denver Broncos.

2023 NFL odds: Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Chiefs -2

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Dolphins +110

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -148, Dolphins +124

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -215, Dolphins +185

The Dolphins (6-2) bounced back from a tough showing against the Eagles last week with a solid win over the Patriots. They didn’t pull away until the end, but Tua Tagovailoa was in classic form, passing for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had over 100 receiving yards, though the rushing attack never quite got going.

The Chiefs were surprised by the Broncos in Denver in a 24-9 loss. Patrick Mahomes struggled with turnovers, throwing two interceptions and fumbling once. The Chiefs offense was completely contained, and they never found the end zone. The last time the Chiefs did not score a touchdown in a game was 2021.

This is going to be a very exciting matchup between two of the top teams in the league right now. However, after the way the Chiefs looked today, I think that the Dolphins offense can outplay this Kansas City team. Their lack of elite receivers and running back depth is going to undermine them against this weapon-heavy Dolphins offense.

Pick: Dolphins +2