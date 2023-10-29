Opening odds for Titans vs. Steelers in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2. The Titans defeated the Falcons in Week 8, and the Steelers fell to the Jaguars.

2023 NFL odds: Titans vs. Steelers Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Steelers -148, Titans +124

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Steelers -185, Titans +154

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -4

Moneyline: Steelers -180, Titans +155

The Titans (3-4) started Will Levis this week, and it may have been the best decision they could have made. The rookie quarterback had quite a Sunday, passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, finding DeAndre Hopkins for three. It’s unclear whether Levis or Ryan Tannehill will be starting in the week ahead. The Titans had not won a game since October 1 before Week 8.

The Steelers (4-3) fell to the Jaguars in a low-scoring matchup. Kenny Pickett was injured on a late hit in the game, and Mitch Trubisky came in to finish it out. Trubisky finished the day with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Steelers’ rushing game struggled to get off the ground, and the Pitt defense grabbed one interception off Trevor Lawrence.

With questions at quarterback for both of these teams, it’s a tough decision here, but right now, it looks like the Titans have more weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

Pick: Under 37.5