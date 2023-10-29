Opening odds for Week 9 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany to start off Sunday morning, and the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in the afternoon. The Seattle Seahawks will play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, and the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will close things out on Sunday night. Monday’s game will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 9 with a look-ahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the look-ahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 9 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Titans vs. Steelers

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Steelers -148, Titans +124

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Steelers -185, Titans +154

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -4

Moneyline: Steelers -180, Titans +155

Dolphins vs. Chiefs

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Chiefs -2

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Dolphins +110

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -148, Dolphins +124

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -215, Dolphins +185

Commanders vs. Patriots

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Commanders -105

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Patriots -135, Commanders +114

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Moneyline: Patriots -170, Commanders +145

Vikings vs. Falcons

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Falcons -170, Vikings +142

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Falcons -115, Vikings -105

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Falcons -105

Cardinals vs. Browns

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Browns -8

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Browns -360, Cardinals +285

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Browns -8.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Browns -375, Cardinals +295

May 12

Point spread: Browns -7

Moneyline: Browns -285, Cardinals +240

Seahawks vs. Ravens

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Seahawks +170

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -218, Seahawks +180

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens -130, Seahawks +110

Bears vs. Saints

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -245, Bears +200

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -230, Bears +190

May 12

Point spread: Saints -2

Moneyline: Saints -130, Bears +110

Rams vs. Packers

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Rams -120, Packers +100

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Rams -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Rams -115, Packers -105

May 12

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Moneyline: Packers -120, Rams +100

Buccaneers vs. Texans

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Texans -2

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Texans -130, Bucs +110

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Texans -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Texans -135, Bucs +114

May 12

Point spread: Texans -1

Moneyline: Texans -115, Bucs -105

Colts vs. Panthers

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -142, Panthers +120

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts -142, Panthers +120

May 12

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers -130, Colts +110

Giants vs. Raiders

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Raiders -3.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Raiders -180, Giants +150

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Raiders -142, Giants +120

May 12

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Giants +100

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Eagles -155, Cowboys +130

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -162, Cowboys +136

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -3

Moneyline: Eagles -155, Cowboys +135

Bills vs. Bengals

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Bills +100

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Bills -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -110, Bengals +100

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -1

Moneyline: Bengals -115, Bills -105

Chargers vs. Jets

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Jets +105

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Jets +105

May 12

Point spread: Jets -2

Moneyline: Jets -125, Chargers +105