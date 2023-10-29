Opening odds for Week 9 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany to start off Sunday morning, and the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in the afternoon. The Seattle Seahawks will play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, and the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will close things out on Sunday night. Monday’s game will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 9 with a look-ahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the look-ahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 9 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Titans vs. Steelers
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Steelers -2.5
Point total: 37.5
Moneyline: Steelers -148, Titans +124
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 37.5
Moneyline: Steelers -185, Titans +154
May 12
Point spread: Steelers -4
Moneyline: Steelers -180, Titans +155
Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Chiefs -2
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Dolphins +110
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -148, Dolphins +124
May 12
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -215, Dolphins +185
Commanders vs. Patriots
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Commanders -105
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Patriots -1.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Patriots -135, Commanders +114
May 12
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Moneyline: Patriots -170, Commanders +145
Vikings vs. Falcons
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Falcons -3.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Falcons -170, Vikings +142
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Falcons -1
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Falcons -115, Vikings -105
May 12
Point spread: Vikings -1
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Falcons -105
Cardinals vs. Browns
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Browns -8
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Browns -360, Cardinals +285
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Browns -8.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Browns -375, Cardinals +295
May 12
Point spread: Browns -7
Moneyline: Browns -285, Cardinals +240
Seahawks vs. Ravens
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Ravens -5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Ravens -205, Seahawks +170
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Ravens -218, Seahawks +180
May 12
Point spread: Ravens -2.5
Moneyline: Ravens -130, Seahawks +110
Bears vs. Saints
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Saints -6
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Saints -245, Bears +200
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Saints -5.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Saints -230, Bears +190
May 12
Point spread: Saints -2
Moneyline: Saints -130, Bears +110
Rams vs. Packers
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Rams -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Rams -120, Packers +100
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Rams -1
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Rams -115, Packers -105
May 12
Point spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers -120, Rams +100
Buccaneers vs. Texans
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Texans -2
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Texans -130, Bucs +110
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Texans -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Texans -135, Bucs +114
May 12
Point spread: Texans -1
Moneyline: Texans -115, Bucs -105
Colts vs. Panthers
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Colts -142, Panthers +120
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Colts -142, Panthers +120
May 12
Point spread: Panthers -2.5
Moneyline: Panthers -130, Colts +110
Giants vs. Raiders
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Raiders -3.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Raiders -180, Giants +150
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Raiders -142, Giants +120
May 12
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Giants +100
Cowboys vs. Eagles
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Eagles -3
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Eagles -155, Cowboys +130
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Eagles -3
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Eagles -162, Cowboys +136
May 12
Point spread: Eagles -3
Moneyline: Eagles -155, Cowboys +135
Bills vs. Bengals
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bengals -120, Bills +100
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Bills -1
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Bills -110, Bengals +100
May 12
Point spread: Bengals -1
Moneyline: Bengals -115, Bills -105
Chargers vs. Jets
Sunday, October 29
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Chargers -125, Jets +105
Wednesday, October 25
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Chargers -125, Jets +105
May 12
Point spread: Jets -2
Moneyline: Jets -125, Chargers +105