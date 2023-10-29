Tracking Bijan Robinson in Week 8 vs. Titans

Halftime update: Robinson had five carries for 15 rushing yards in the first half of today’s game.

End of 1st Quarter update: Robinson had two carries for 11 yards in the first quarter of today’s game. We’ll see if he gets more touches in the second.

The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Tennessee Titans for their Week 8 matchup this afternoon and for those wondering, running back Bijan Robinson should be good to go for this matchup and we’ll keep track of his production throughout the afternoon.

Everyone was thrown off guard last Sunday when the dynamic rookie tailback was barely used in their 16-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson was not listed on the injury report and there were no indications that he would be limited prior to kick off. However, he only logged 11 snaps total in the contest and had just one yard for three carries. It was later revealed that the rookie was dealing with a headache from the night prior and head coach Arthur Smith decided to sit him while backups Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson handled the carries. The NFL launched an inquiry over whether the Falcons followed proper injury reporting protocols, an issue that Smith shrugged off earlier in the week.

Nevertheless, we should see Robinson return to form today.