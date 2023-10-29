 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams QB Matthew Stafford suffers thumb injury, returns to game in Week 8 vs. Cowboys

Rams QB Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury in Week 8. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Update: Stafford has returned to the game.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury in the first half of today’s Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He was seen getting it checked on the sidelines. The game is currently at halftime, so we’ll find out his status coming out of the locker room.

