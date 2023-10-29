Rams QB Matthew Stafford suffers thumb injury, returns to game in Week 8 vs. Cowboys

Update: Stafford has returned to the game.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury in the first half of today’s Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He was seen getting it checked on the sidelines. The game is currently at halftime, so we’ll find out his status coming out of the locker room.

Matthew Stafford -



Had his right thumb bent then slightly caught in the defenders helmet.

Dropped down in a decent amount of pain.



Concern for thumb UCL injury.

I’ll be surprised if he plays 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/LUJoHT0O5v — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 29, 2023

More to come.