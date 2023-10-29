Steelers QB Kenny Pickett heads to locker room in Week 8 vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 of the NFL season. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been getting hit all game as the offensive line has struggled to keep him upright. He took a big hit late in the second quarter and stayed down. Pickett was helped off the field by trainers and immediately headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

Kenny Pickett walks off the field under his own power. He was slammed to the turf on the previous play with no roughing-the-passer call. Mitch Trubisky takes over at quarterback in the final seconds of the first half. https://t.co/x3CM6Q0NDr — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 29, 2023

Pickett immediately went into the locker room, which shouldn’t cause extra concern. There were only a few seconds until halftime, so he was heading there shortly anyway. Pickett favored the right side of his chest on the way into the locker room so that it could be an oblique injury or a rib injury from the hard tackle. For now, though, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky takes over under center and could be the starting quarterback coming out of the half.

Before the injury, Pickett was 10-of-16 for 73 yards. He has looked uncomfortable in the pocket and has been dealing with pressure all day. The weather also hasn’t helped his pass-catchers out much, but it has been a game of field goals as Pittsburgh trails 9-3 at half.