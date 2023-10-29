Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Kings on Sunday, October 29

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) will meet the Sacramento Kings (1-1) Sunday in a matchup of Pacific division rivals. The Lakers are coming off a win over the Suns Thursday, while the Kings dropped their contest to the Warriors Friday. Sacramento won three of the four regular-season meetings from a year ago.

Jarred Vanderbilt remains out for the Lakers, but Cam Reddish is probable. Trey Lyles is out for the Kings.

The Kings are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 235. Sacramento is -142 on the moneyline while LA is +120.

Lakers vs. Kings, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3

In the four meetings last year, the Lakers were missing either LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Both stars will be in the mix tonight, which changes the outlook for LA. The Kings remain a sieve defensively and were actually not a great ATS team at home a year ago, going 20-24-1. The Lakers were 23-25-1 ATS as the road squad last season, and have their best players in the lineup. Look for LA to keep this close to cover and likely win outright.

Over/Under: Over 235

This is a massive number, but there’s reason to believe the over will hit. The teams went 2-2 to the over in their four matchups a year ago, but the two unders were a combined eight points below this line. With both James and Davis in for the Lakers, they should be able to take advantage of Sacramento’s poor defense. The Kings are one of the best offensive teams in the league and should be able to score, but they’ll give up just as much to the Lakers on the other end. The over is the move.