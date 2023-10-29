Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Thunder on Sunday, October 29

The Denver Nuggets (2-0) will travel to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) Sunday. Tipoff from Paycom Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. This matchup is a true test for the Thunder. If they can pull off this win, people should be considering them as a team that can make some noise in the postseason.

There aren't any major injuries in this one. The Nuggets have Jay Huff (ribs) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) out. Cancar will be out a while as he suffered a bad knee injury playing for Slovenia this summer. Oklahoma City will be without Kenrich Williams (back) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring).

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 230. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -174 while the Thunder are +148.

Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +4

I really like the Thunder in this matchup. I think they have a real chance to win outright, but this is a team that is finally over the hump. I think they’d lose by one possession at worst. It’s still early in the season, but it appears they have the best roster they have had in a long time. It starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is one of the best players in the NBA. He proved himself last season and he’s already been on fire to start this year. Chet Holmgren has been exactly what this team needed. He’s forced defense to stretch out to the three point line and that opens up the paint for other scorers. As long as the Thunder stay healthy, they’re a problem in the Western Conference. They should cover against the defending champions.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

This is a big number so early in the season. The Thunder have been solid defensively, while the Nuggets are one of the best defenses in the NBA. Both teams are top 10 in the NBA in defensive efficiency so far. Adding Holmgren to that Thunder defense has benefited them in a big way. Holmgren is averaging 3.5 blocks per game so far, so I would expect Denver to struggle a bit scoring around the rim. I am expecting both teams to be in the low 100s here, so back the under for this contest.