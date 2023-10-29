Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

We have a small six-game slate in the NBA Sunday, which means player props can be harder to come by. Here’s some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 11.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (-135)

The Greek Freak was able to snag 13 boards in the home opener against the 76ers, and he should have more success on that front against the Hawks. Atlanta is one of those teams which chucks early and often, which means the opportunities will be there for boards. The Hawks are also 22nd in opponent rebounds allowed per game, meaning Antetokounmpo should have the edge in corralling missed shots.

Paul George over 23.5 points vs. Spurs (-110)

The Clippers forward has gone over this total in both games so far, although the competition hasn’t exactly been great. The Spurs do present a bit more of a challenge defensively, with Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama capable of affecting shots routinely. Still, we’ll back George’s current scoring run to continue Sunday.

Austin Reaves over 4.5 assists vs. Kings (+110)

The rising Lakers guard had four dimes in the opener, but managed just one in Thursday’s win over the Suns. Reaves should see more usage in this game, and the Kings are not exactly locking anyone down defensively. There should be more lanes for LA’s offense to exploit, which means Reaves should get plenty of opportunities to go over this line.