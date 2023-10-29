NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, October 29

We have a six-game slate in the NBA today. Not a ton of games, but enough to have some decisions to make for DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, $5,000

The Hawks need to figure things out offensively and this is a guy they could use giving them 20+ points per game. Bogdanovic is a good shooter but has been all over the place in his first few games. He scored 24.5 and 24.8 DFS points in the Hawks first two games of the season. That’s decent, but I am feeling 30+ DFS points from him tonight. Shooting guards are averaging close to 43 fantasy points against the Bucks this season and I expect Bogdanovic to get close to that total coming off the bench.

Gabe Vincent, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,000

Vincent was a good signing by the Lakers in the offseason. He gives them a solid ball-handler off the bench that adds a strong defensive presence. He was awful in their opening matchup, but bounced back in a win against the Phoenix Suns. Vincent scored 25.8 DFS points and saw his minutes take a large leap in that game In their opener, he played just 22 minutes. He played 35 minutes in their win against the Suns. I think that he will continue to see a good amount of minutes against Sacramento tonight.

MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee Bucks, $3,300

The upside here is through the roof with what Beauchamp’s DFS cost is. Milwaukee is without Khris Middleton in this matchup, so there will be some other guys seeing more court time. Beauchamp played 16 minutes in the opener and I would expect him to play 20+ minutes in this matchup. He only scored 6.5 fantasy points in their opening game and this is a risky play, but could be worth it if you want to play more stars in your lineup.