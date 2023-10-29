Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back after two straight losses as they face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Rashid Shaheed saw a season-high eight targets in their loss to the Jaguars in Week 7. Let’s go over his fantasy outlook ahead of the Week 8 action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed caught four of his eight targets last week for 28 yards, while adding another four yards from one rush attempt. He brought in 7.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues, and an abysmal 3.2 points in standard scoring. He’s found the end zone twice this season so far, but he hasn’t been able to stay consistent from week to week with his production on the field or in terms of fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit in Week 8 in PPR leagues.

Shaheed has seen some ups and downs all season, and hasn’t been able to find a whole lot of consistency over the first seven outings. His target share has been all over the place, with a season-low of two and the new season-high of eight last week. While he had a great performance in Week 6, it’s nearly impossible to count on him to deliver a score worthy enough of a starting lineup spot.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit in Week 8 in standard leagues.

His scores are even lower in standard leagues as he’s been fairly dependent on receptions and touchdowns. Considering he’s only caught 57% of his passes and scored twice on the season, it’s safe to say you can pass on Shaheed this week in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed comes in as the WR50 in the FantasyPros PPR rankings ahead of Week 8, which is a full eight spots lower than fellow wideout Michael Thomas. If you’re looking for other players to start around a similar tier, reach up about 10 spots and take Rashee Rice, who has a good matchup against the Broncos this weekend.