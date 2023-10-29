Michael Thomas start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game with a 31-24 result against the Jaguars in Week 7. They’ll face off against the Colts in Week 8 as Michael Thomas looks to continue to improve each week after turning in his highest fantasy output of the season last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Michael Thomas

Thomas only caught three of his seven targets in last week’s loss, totaling just 42 yards. He found the end zone for the first time this season, though, bringing in 13.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start in Week 8 in PPR leagues.

It comes with a caveat or two, but Thomas could be worth a start in your lineup this week as he looks to build on last week’s performance. While Chris Olave is still the go-to receiver in New Orleans, Thomas has consistently seen at least seven targets in all but one game this season. Even without scoring a touchdown until last week, he’s turned in at least 10.5 PPR fantasy points four times, making him a good pick as a WR3 or FLEX option. I’d recommend him even further if you’re in a deeper league with 12-14 teams as he should be a decent option to round out your receivers.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit in Week 8 in standard leagues.

Most of Thomas’ points are coming in PPR leagues with the targets he’s receiving, but he doesn’t have much upside in standard leagues yet as he hasn’t hauled in more than 65 yards this season. It took him seven games to even find the end zone, and he hasn’t scored higher than 6.5 fantasy points in standard leagues until last week. Pass on Thomas in your standard league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Thomas

Thomas is ranked as the WR42 in the FantasyPros WR rankings ahead of the Week 8 action, which doesn’t sound all that appealing if you’re looking for a wideout to add to your arsenal. If you can grab him, I’d start KC’s Rashee Rice at WR40, who has a favorable matchup against the Broncos this week.