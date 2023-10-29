Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints (3-4) will hit the road this week and square off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4). The Saints need this win to keep pace in the NFC playoff race and the NC South division if they have any hope of winning. The Colts, on the other hand, are looking to stay afloat while the Garnder Minsehew is under center for the injured starter Anthony Richardson. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

The Saints use Hill in a multitude of different ways these days. They use him out of the backfield as a runner and will use him as a tight end as well. On the season, he has run the ball 29 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. He has caught 15 passes for 115 yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Hill this week. His receptions and targets have both gone up over the past two weeks. Hill has caught 11 passes for 99 yards in the previous two weeks. He ran for 18 yards and a touchdown last week, so his usage is going up. However, there hasn’t been balance and consistency in how the Saints have deployed him. Hill is projected to get seven points in a PPR this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit Hill in a standard as well. Each week is different for him, whether he gets his yardage on the ground or as a receiver. He only has one touchdown on the season. Hill had 75 yards rushing in week 2, but hasn’t gone over 20 yards rushing in a game since. He had 50 yards receiving last week, the most he has had this season. Hill is projected to get 6.2 points in a standard league this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Taysom Hill

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Hill, take a look Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, who seems to be finally getting more attention in the Falcons offense. On the season, he’s caught 25 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. Last week, he caught three passes for 47 yards, and the week before, he caught his first touchdown of the season. Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has struggled this season, but may have found something with his TE.