Derek Carr start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints (3-4) will travel north to square off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4). The Saints are trying to avoid a three-game losing streak and keep pace in the playoff race, while the Colts are navigating life without rookie QB Anthony Richardson. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Derek Carr

On the season, Carr is completing 63 percent of his passes for 1600 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. In six career games against the Colts, Carr is completing 69 percent of his passes for an average of 247 yards per game , 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR?

Start Carr this week. He has picked up his play of late. He has gone over 300 yards in the past two weeks after three straight weeks of not going over 200 yards. He has three games of over 300 yards passing this season. He has solid career numbers against the Colts and had thrown at least two touchdowns in each game against them in all but one game. There has been a lot of discourse made this week about his connection with WR Chris Olave. Look for him to target his star WR quite a bit this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Derek Carr

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Carr, take a look at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who is going up against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Last week, he threw for 272 yards and a touchdown. He rebounded from a disappointing loss to the San Fransisco 49ers in their previous game. In three career games against the Rams, Prescott is averaging 243 yards and two TDs per game. He is projected to get 16.1 points this week.