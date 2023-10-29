Panthers RBs start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. We’re looking at the Panthers’ backfield of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard and who you should play in fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RBs

In Week 6, the Panthers were without Sanders, so Hubbard led the backfield with 19 carries for 88 yards and a TD. Hubbard also had one catch for two yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Around Week 4 was when Hubbard started to really cut into Sanders’ snap count. Now, it’s either closer to a split or Hubbard has the advantage. He’s just been the better running back and Sanders’ injuries have really held him back in his first year in Carolina. So with both backs healthy, it’s a tough situation to nail down. If the two continue to split, it’s tough to trust either back in fantasy football. For PPR, the two have around similar usage in the passing game as well. Hubbard has gotten most of the red-zone work. Hubbard feels like a better play at this point but Sanders should be 100% coming off the bye week.

If you have both backs, I’d probably lean Hubbard over Sanders at this point. Hubbard has been more productive and should be healthier out there. Chances are you’re considering one or both of them for a FLEX spot. If you have safer options, go for it.