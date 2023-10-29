Panthers QB Bryce Young start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Carolina sits at 0-6 on the season and is still in search of its first win. Though the Texans are improved, this may be the Panthers’ best shot yet at a win. Let’s look at whether or not QB Bryce Young is worth starting this week in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Bryce Young

Young had 217 passing yards for one touchdown in Week 6 against the Dolphins in a blowout loss.

Start or sit in Week 8 leagues?

Sit. The Texans defense is improved and Young still hasn’t shown he’s worth starting in fantasy this season. Young has failed to throw for more than 247 yards all season. He’s only had one game with more than one passing TD and has two games with multiple interceptions. The Panthers just don’t have the personnel or offensive line to make Young worthwhile in fantasy football at the moment.