Nico Collins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Nico Collins has had some huge games this season, finishing in the top 10 twice through his first six games. As the Texans are coming off a bye in Week 7, they’ll gear up to take on the Panthers in Week 8 at home. Let’s take a closer look at Collins’ fantasy outlook ahead of the action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins caught 4-of-6 for 80 yards in the Week 6 win over the Saints, bringing in 12.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It’s not bad, but we know he has a high ceiling as he’s topped out at 35.8 PPR points in Week 4 when he exploded for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start in Week 8 in PPR leagues.

While he’s still looking for some consistency through ups and downs, Collins has been fairly solid overall even when his target share dips a bit. He only saw six targets in Week 6 but as efficient as he averaged 20 yards per reception. He will still continue to be the top option for Stroud in Houston and should be expected to turn in a good performance against Carolina.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start in Week 8 in standard leagues.

Even without the extra PPR boost, Collins is still capable of bringing in a decent haul as he’s still able to rack up plenty of yards. If he finds the end zone, he’ll be an even bigger threat as both times he’s scored this season have seen him score at least 20 points in standard leagues. Start Collins as a WR2 or FLEX this weekend.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Nico Collins

He comes in as the WR21 in the FantasyPros PPR rankings ahead of Week 8, with a favorable matchup in front of him as well. If you want to look elsewhere, reach up a few spots on that list to Zay Flowers as the Ravens go against an awful Arizona Cardinals defense this weekend.