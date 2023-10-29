Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Dalton Schultz had a slow start to the season, but has found his way through his last three games as he’s finished as a top 10 tight end in each of those outings. As the Texans gear up to take on the Panthers after a bye in Week 7, let’s take a closer look at Dalton Schultz’s fantasy outlook in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz had one of his best games of the season in the Texans’ 20-13 win over the Saints in Week 6, catching 4-of-7 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. He brought in 16.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues, rivaling his season-high of 19.5 points in Week 5. It’s the third straight game scoring a touchdown for the 27-year-old as he looks to continue that momentum against the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start in Week 8 in PPR leagues.

Schultz has been fairly dominant in each of his last three games, and there’s no reason to think that will change in Week 8 against the Panthers. He’s caught passes through that stretch, including 7-of-10 in Week 5, bringing a nice boost to his PPR score. You should start Dalton Schultz as a TE1 in your lineup this week if you happen to have him on your bench or can claim him off waivers.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start in Week 8 in standard leagues.

Even without PPR scoring, Schultz is still a solid choice as he’s turned in double-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games. As long as he keeps seeing this type of volume, he’ll be a good candidate for a TE1 in your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Schultz

He’s ranked as the TE10 in the FantasyPros PPR TE rankings ahead of Week 8, making him an enticing choice for any league. Obviously you’d probably start anyone ahead of him in the top 10, so if you’re looking for an alternative option, maybe a Darren Waller or Evan Engram could be an option. But Schultz should be a solid play either way.