Noah Fant start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season on Sunday, October 29. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are listed as 3.5 point home favorites.

Within that matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Seahawks TE Noah Fant. Should you start him in fantasy for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant has had a few average games this season, but he hasn’t been much of a fantasy asset up to this point. Across six games, he has recorded 12 catches on 13 targets for 194 yards and no touchdowns.

Furthermore, his production has slowed down in recent weeks, as Fant has recorded only one reception in each of the past two games.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can safely avoid Fant in leagues of all sizes this week.

Even if we overlooked the declining volume, this matchup is brutal. Cleveland has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, and Fant has done little to prove he can break through that.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better tight end options than Fant in Week 8.

Fant is often the fifth or sixth option in the passing game, and he has been outproduced by fellow TE Colby Parkinson in back-to-back weeks. It’s probably best to leave Fant on the waiver wire.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Noah Fant

If you are looking for a deep tight end to stream, I would rather start players like Logan Thomas, Trey McBride, and Tyler Conklin ahead of Fant.