Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle enters this game as 3.5 point home favorites.

We’ll look within this matchup to highlight the fantasy prospects for Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Should you start or sit him in Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

In his rookie season, Smith-Njigba has played in six games for the Seahawks, coming up with 20 receptions on 32 targets for 173 receiving yards and one touchdown.

He got off to a slow start this season, but JSN’s last two games have shown improvement. In Week 6 at the Cincinnati Bengals, he caught 4-of-5 targets for 48 yards. In Week 7 vs. the Arizona Cardinals, he caught 4-of-7 targets for 63 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. This is a tough matchup for Smith-Njigba in Week 8.

Despite his improvement over the last two weeks, JSN could take a step back in Week 8 against a Cleveland team that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to the wide receiver position.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Go ahead and leave JSN on the bench this week.

That holds true for smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues. Even though the rookie is starting to find his footing, he’s still the third receiving option on this team, and Cleveland has one of the best pass defenses in the league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

If you are looking for a deep wide receiver in larger leagues, I would rather start Christian Watson, KJ Osborn, and Curtis Samuel (if playing) ahead of Smith-Njigba in Week 8.