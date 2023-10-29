Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 3.5-point home favorites.

Below, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Browns WR Amari Cooper within this matchup. Should you start or sit him in Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Despite his undeniable talent, Cooper has been up-and-down from a fantasy perspective this season. That’s especially true with backup QB PJ Walker taking over in the last two games.

Within that, Cooper grabbed 4-of-8 targets for 104 yards vs. San Francisco in Week 6 and then he hauled in only 2-of-8 targets for 22 yards at the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Cooper is right on the borderline, but go ahead and start him in PPR leagues.

His upside is admittedly lower than usual with Walker as Cleveland’s quarterback, but Cooper is still the top receiving option for a Browns team that will face the Seahawks, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Cooper makes the most sense as a potential FLEX or WR3 play in leagues with 12 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. It’s harder to justify Cooper for standard scoring, but he’s still worth a FLEX look in deeper leagues.

Cooper is still an elite route runner entering a great matchup with game flow leaning toward Cleveland throwing the ball more than usual. Those items help offset the negative of having Walker at quarterback.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Amari Cooper

I would rather start receivers like George Pickens and Courtland Sutton ahead of Cooper in Week 8.