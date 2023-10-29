David Njoku start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are set to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5 at home.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Browns TE David Njoku. Should you start him in fantasy football for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku has been inconsistent across six games this season with 24 receptions on 31 targets for 216 yards an no touchdowns.

In his most recent game, Week 7 at the Indianapolis Colts, Njoku caught 5-of-9 targets for 54 yards. That marked his season-high in targets and yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Njoku hasn’t been a strong fantasy option this season, and that likely won’t change in Week 8.

It doesn’t help Njoku that backup quarterback PJ Walker is expected to start this game. On top of that, the Seahawks have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better tight end options than Njoku this week.

No matter if you are in smaller (8-10 teams) or bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues, there are better fantasy tight ends out there.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Njoku

I would rather start tight ends like Taysom Hill, Logan Thomas, and Jake Ferguson ahead of Njoku in Week 8.