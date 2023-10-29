Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will head west to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks check in as 3.5-point home favorites.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Browns WR Elijah Moore. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Elijah Moore

Moore has played in six games for the Browns this season, totaling 25 catches on 43 targets for 226 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite his modest fantasy totals, Moore has seen 7+ targets in five of six games this year, including the last two outings with PJ Walker at quarterback - which will be the case in Week 8 at Seattle.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. There are better wide receiver options available this week.

You could make a case for Moore in larger leagues (12-14+ teams) that start three wide receivers and a FLEX spot. But that’s about it. Seattle has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, but Moore’s fantasy upside is curbed with Walker under center.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. The matchup is good, but it’s hard to make a case for Moore with a backup QB throwing to him.

As mentioned earlier, Moore has seen decent targets this year. However, he hasn’t made the most of them, and it’s unlikely that chances with Walker at quarterback.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Elijah Moore

When looking for a deep receiver, I would rather start KJ Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, and Curtis Samuel (if playing) ahead of Moore in Week 8.