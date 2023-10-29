Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle is favored by 3.5 points.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Browns RB Kareem Hunt. Should you start him in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Browns RB Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending injury earlier in the year, and the Browns picked up Hunt to help fill the void. Hunt has ramped up his fantasy production in that role over the past two weeks.

In Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, he had 15 total touches for 71 total yards and a touchdown. Last week at the Indianapolis Colts, Hunt only had 10 carries for 31 yards, but he scored two touchdowns.

Fellow Browns RB Jerome Ford sprained his ankle last game, and he’s questionable for this upcoming matchup at Seattle. If Ford is out, expect Hunt’s volume to increase.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. You can safely put Hunt in your fantasy lineup for Week 8.

The Browns will lean on their rushing attack with QB Deshaun Watson sidelined, and Hunt has been a big part of that over the last two weeks, especially in the red-zone. With Ford dealing with an injury, Hunt could see even more fantasy upside.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. Hunt makes for a strong RB2 with upside.

Hunt profiles as an RB2 in leagues with 10 or more teams. He’s a borderline RB2 and a solid FLEX in smaller leagues with 8 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kareem Hunt

Hunt is firmly in the RB2 conversation for Week 8. To get a sense of where he ranks among other options, I would start Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones and Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens marginally ahead of Hunt in PPR leagues.