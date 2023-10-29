PJ Walker start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will put their two-game winning streak to the test on the road at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 3.5 point home favorites.

Within this matchup, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Browns QB PJ Walker. Should you start or sit him in Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB PJ Walker

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for this game, meaning Walker will get the start. That was the case in Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and Walker was 18-of-34 for 192 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Walker also played last week at the Indianapolis Colts after Watson succumbed to an injury. In that game, Walker was 15-of-32 for 178 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Sit. You can do better than Walker this week. Go ahead and leave him on the waiver wire.

As noted above, Walker has no touchdowns and three interceptions in two games played this season. The Browns aren’t asking too much of him while leaning on the rushing attack (especially in the red-zone) to move the chains.

The matchup with the Seahawks isn’t bad on paper, but it’s tough to believe in Walker to post a mediocre fantasy performance, let alone one that will give your squad a boost.

Player(s) you would start ahead of PJ Walker

If you are searching for a deep quarterback starter in Week 8, then I would look toward options like Jordan Love, Gardner Minshew, and Derek Carr ahead of Walker.