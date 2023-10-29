Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots (2-5) will travel South for an AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins (5-2). The Dolphins are looking to recover from a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Patriots are looking to stack wins after defeating the Buffalo Bills last week. The Patriots are likely out of the divisional race, but the Dolphins need this win to keep pace atop the AFC East with the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Henry has caught 20 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns on the season. In Week 2 against the Dolphins, he caught six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Gesicki has caught 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. In the week 2 matchup against the Patriots he caught five passes for 33 yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Hunter this week. Since Week 4, he has only caught three passes for 34 yards. He isn’t seeing a high target share lately, and even in their win last week, he caught two of his three targets for 27 yards. Part of his struggles were tied to the struggles of the offense, and although Mac Jones played better last week, he needs to stack good weeks together.

Sit Gesicki as well. He has seen more than six targets in a game since the Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins. Since then, the most he has seen is four targets. Last week, he caught two passes for five yards and a touchdown. However, on a week-to-week basis, he doesn’t receive the target share to make his start in a PPR worth it. He is projected 5.1 in a PPR this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit Henry. He is projected to score four points in a standard league this week. He has had over 50 yards in a game a few times this season. He has not caught more than 50 yards in a game since their Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. He has had a total of 34 yards since. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2.

Sit Gesicki as well. He is projected to score three points in a standard league this week. He doesn’t receive the target share for high yardage totals. His highest yardage total this season is 36 yards, and that was in Week 1. He is not really a major factor in the Patriots offense, and doesn’t seem like he will factor much in it at this point.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

If you’re looking for a guy to start in place of the two, take a look at Cleveland Browns TE David Njkou. He has 24 catches for 216 yards on the season. He will have PJ Walker at QB this week, so he will be a nice safety valve for the backup QB if he needs it. Njkou has yet to catch a touchdown this year, but this could be the week.