Demario Douglas start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots (2-5) will hit the road for Week 8 as they square off against the Miami Dolphins(5-2) in a divisional matchup. The Patriots upset the Buffalo Bills last week, so they will look to pull off another one this week against the Dolphins and their high-powered offense. The Dolphins suffered a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, so they’re looking to rebound from a loss. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The game is available on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Demario Douglas

Douglas has caught 14 passes for 197 yards, and no touchdowns. in the week 2 matchup against the Dolphins, Douglas caught two passes for 19 yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Douglas. He doesn’t receive a high target share most weeks. He saw six targets in Week 7 and caught four of those passes for 54 yards. That was his highest output of the season. In a PPR, he’s projected to get 6.3 points. He would be a last option if needed this week, but there are other options to play instead of Douglass, who, even if he does see a higher target share for a week, the yardage isn’t there.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit Douglass in a standard as well. He is projected to score 3.5 points here this week. His highest yardage total in a game this season is 54, and it came last week against the Bills. He also had 45 and 40 in a game this year, but nothing to make him worth a start. He also isn’t scoring touchdowns, so sit Douglas this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Demario Douglas

If you don’t want to start Douglas this week, take a look at Lions WR Josh Reynolds. He has a long-standing connection with QB Jared Goff, dating back to their days with the Rams. Reynolds has caught 21 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Reynolds is a huge red zone threat, and he normally takes advantage of the targets that Goff gives him.