Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots (2-5) will look to pull off their second upset in a row this week when they meet to square off against divisional rival Miami Dolphins (5-2). The Dolphins won the first matchup of the season in Week 2, 24-17. That game is a lot closer than many expected, so the Dolphins should have their antennas up for a Patriots team looking to pull off their second upset in a row. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

On the season, Bourne has 34 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns. In the first game against the Dolphins this year he caught four passes for 29 yards. His best week came in Week 1 when he caught six passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns,

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Bourne this week. Until QB Mac Jones becomes more efficient and more consistent, you can’t afford to start Bourne. His targets and receptions have both gone up over the past two weeks, but there is no way to know they will be consistent. He has to rely on Jones a lot, so there lies the key. He has 12 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in six career games against the Dolphins.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit Bourne in a standard league as well. He has yet to eclipse 100 yards in a game thus far this season. The one time he came close, he had 89 yards but did not have a touchdown. He does have a two-touchdown performance this year, but he went five games in a row without a touchdown. The consistency isn’t there right now for him or the Patriots offense, so leave him out of your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kendrick Bourne

If you don’t want to start Bourne this week, take a look at a guy like Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, who has been earning the trust of QB Patrick Mahomes over the past few weeks. On the season, he has caught 26 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He is seeing around five or six targets per game and is making the most of those targets. With Travis Kelce as the clear No.1, Rice has a chance to solidify himself as No. 2.