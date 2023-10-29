Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots (2-5) will have their second game in a row against an AFC East opponent when they square off against the Miami Dolphins (5-2). The Patriots will look to make it two in a row after upsetting the Buffalo Bills last week. The Dolphins suffered another setback against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Kick-off for Saturday’s game is slated for 1:00 p.m ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliot has carried the ball 60 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns. In week 2 against the Dolphins, he carried the ball five times for 13 yards. His best game of the year came in a Week 3 win over the Jets when he carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Elliot. The former Dallas Cowboys singed with the Patriots in the offseason hoping to have a career resurgence, but it hasn’t happened. He is averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and the explosiveness just isn’t there anymore. He’s not worth it in a PPR either. He’s averaging 1.8 receptions per game for about 4.5 yards. Elliot has yet to eclipse 20 yards receiving in a game this season.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit Elliot here as well. He is not receiving a high number of carries to make a start worth it. With only 3.7 yards per carry-on limited attempts, Elliot is not making an impact. He is second in carries on most weeks but provides no value. He has scored touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, but that does not seem sustainable at the moment.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ezekiel Elliott

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Elliot this week, look at a guy like Justice Hill of the Ravens. Hill has seen an increased workload over the past few weeks with the Ravens backfield a bit unsettled. He has 41 carries on the season for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He has a few catches out of the backfield, which helps in a PPR.