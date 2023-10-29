Mac Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots(2-5) will hit the road for a divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins (5-2). The Patriots are coming off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills, while the Dolphins are looking to rebound from a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the second and last match-up of the season. The Dolphins took the first game, winning 24-17 in what was a closer game than many expected. Kick-off for Sunday’s game is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The game is available on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Patriots QB Mac Jones is completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,480 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. In Week 2 against the Dolphins, Jones completed 73 percent of his passes for 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Jones this week. He had his best performance of the year against the Bills, completing 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. However, until he proves that he can do it consistently, you can’t start him. In five games against the Dolphins in his career, he has a 92.8 passer rating for 1,194 yards for six touchdowns and three touchdowns. He is averaging 238 yards and 1.2 touchdowns per game. Jones has struggled for the majority of the year, with a few bright spots. He’s not good enough right now for a start.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mac Jones

If you’re looking for a guy to start in place of Jones, take a look at a guy like Sam Darnold, who will likely get the start for Brock Purdy. Although he hasn’t started a game this season, the way that head coach Kyle Shanahan schemes up the plays, Darnold will be able to have some success. They could still be without Debo Samuel, but with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, he will have some weapons to target.